(Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz has secured the backing of the Social Democratic leadership to run as the party’s candidate for the chancellorship in next year’s election.

The decision is an early move by the Social Democrats -- the junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition -- to position themselves ahead of the election, scheduled for the fall of 2021 at the latest.

“I look forward to a terrific, fair and successful campaign as part of a strong team,” Scholz, who has been under pressure in recent weeks over the Wirecard AG scandal, said in a tweet.

The SPD’s leadership duo, Saskia Esken and Norbert Walter-Borjans, agreed on Scholz’s candidacy in a meeting in Berlin on Monday. The decision marks a reversal of fortune from last year, when the two political progressives outflanked a bid by Scholz, a moderate, to lead the party.

