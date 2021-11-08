(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Social Democrats nominated one of the main architects of their victory in September’s election and a close ally of chancellor-in-waiting Olaf Scholz to take over as party co-leader.

Top SPD officials meeting in Berlin Monday proposed Lars Klingbeil, general secretary since 2017, to join Saskia Esken as co-leader. Incumbent Norbert Walter-Borjans has decided to step aside and Klingbeil’s nomination -- which strengthens Scholz’s hold over the party and its agenda -- will be rubber-stamped at a Dec. 10-12 congress in the German capital.

The SPD’s official newspaper confirmed the decision by the party leadership committee in a tweet.

“I have been working closely with Lars Klingbeil for many, many years,” Esken said Monday in an interview with ARD television, adding that he had helped engineer a “renewal” of the once-struggling SPD.

As the party’s chancellor candidate, Scholz led the SPD to a surprise comeback win in the national vote. He is aiming to be sworn in to replace Angela Merkel in the first week of December at the head of a coalition of the SPD, the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

The three parties are currently locked in coalition negotiations, and will need to bridge some significant differences on issues like tackling climate change and financing if they are to reach a deal.

Asked about disagreements on climate in the coalition talks, Esken said it’s normal that there are tricky discussions when three parties come together to negotiate forming a government.

She said she’s “very optimistic” they will agree a deal and “pretty convinced” that Scholz will be sworn in the first week of December.

Like Scholz, Klingbeil, 43, is from the more conservative wing of the party, while Esken and Walter-Borjans represent the left. A passionate musician and soccer fan, he studied political science, sociology and history in Hanover and spent time in the U.S.

