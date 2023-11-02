German Startup to Launch Rockets From Norway in First for Europe

(Bloomberg) -- German startup Isar Aerospace set plans to test-launch a rocket into space from Norway next year, a project which would give continental Europe its first spaceport for orbital missions.

The initial flight is planned for Andoya Spaceport, on an island off of Norway, Isar and Andoya Space said Thursday in a statement. Isar plans to launch satellites from the facility, providing a regional counterbalance to US players like SpaceX.

European firms have recently faced setbacks with their ambitions in space. Arianespace sends rockets from French Guyana; its latest rocket, Ariane 6, has been delayed. Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit was shut down earlier this year after a launch from Spaceport Cornwall in England failed to reach space.

“Europe can literally not launch a single satellite on its own,” Daniel Metzler, Isar’s CEO, said in an interview. The lack of launch infrastructure is a core bottleneck in the region and means Europe has to turn to the US for help, he added.

Metzler said there was a good chance that Isar would reach orbit during the first test flight of the rocket, called Spectrum.

Andoya Spaceport has been hosting suborbital launches since it opened in 1962. Isar is the first of several partners Andoya Space is targeting for orbital missions from the spaceport.

Isar seeks to launch up to 15 missions per year from Andoya, at a cost of €10-$12 million ($10.7-$12.8 million) each, Metzler said.

