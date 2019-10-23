(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

European Central Bank policy makers want Germany to unleash major stimulus, but it’s not clear how much that would benefit any economy other than its own Three words -- whatever it takes -- defined Mario Draghi’s time as ECB president, but he’s prouder of another number: 11 million jobs. Meantime, the European Commission told Italy and France their draft budgets for 2020 risk breaching the euro area’s fiscal rules While Draghi has been the bond market’s best friend, investors aren’t expecting the same support from his successor, Christine Lagarde

The battered krone is a rising challenge for Norges Bank’s plan to keep interest rates unchanged after four increases over the past year

From Hong Kong to Chile and Lebanon, violent clashes between protesters and police have turned cities into danger zones. High inequality and ineffective governance are the common denominator -- yet the countries now facing unrest aren’t even the most vulnerable in those aspects

Rotterdam is distributing 25,000 “Get Ready for Brexit” pamphlets instructing truck drivers how to avoid bottlenecks as Europe’s busiest port braces for Britain’s departure from the EU

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he reached a “historic” agreement with Russia that would remove Syrian Kurdish militants from a strip of border territory

China’s monthly consumer inflation could hit 4% by early 2020 on the back of surging pork prices, complicating central bank efforts to support the economy

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net;Jeffrey Black in Hong Kong at jblack25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, ;Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, Michael S. Arnold

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.