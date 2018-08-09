(Bloomberg) -- Good morning, Europe. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

Germany’s trade surplus is likely to stay large no matter how hard Donald Trump tries to make it disappear

Progress stalled. Britain’s productivity performance is the worst in three centuries, with no end in sight. Meanwhile, Britain’s first female chief economic adviser in the Treasury – and the government’s most senior economist – has a lot on her plate.

Eye for an eye. China confirmed it will impose 25 percent tariffs on an additional $16 billion of U.S. imports from Aug. 23, matching an earlier move from Washington

Also on China, factory inflation held up in July even as commodity prices eased, and consumer prices gained slightly more than expected. Bloomberg Economics expects a cooling economy to contain inflationary pressures overall

Hike? What’s that? In New Zealand, the central bank said it expects to keep interest rates at a record low for another two years as the outlook for economic growth weakens

