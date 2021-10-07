(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s Social Democrats say they got off to a good start in forming a new government after their first meeting with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

The parties ended the day expressing optimism that they can overcome policy differences in their bid for a three-way coalition to lead Europe’s largest economy.

“We can work together to set up a government,” Lars Klingbeil, general secretary of the Social Democrats, told reporters after a seven-hour meeting in Berlin. The talks are setting the stage for SPD candidate Olaf Scholz to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor after his party’s victory in the Sept. 26 election.

Thursday’s meeting was the first round of exploratory talks in what could be a laborious process.

The discussions, which could take weeks, will aim to determine whether the parties have enough in common to proceed to more detailed negotiations. The three groups plan to meet again on Monday.

Germany’s political landscape is in flux after 16 years under Merkel, who decided not to run again after four terms.

The fragmented vote, with the SPD holding the most seats and the conservative bloc coming in second, is forcing disparate parties together for the first time on the national level.

Merkel’s conservatives are in disarray after slumping to their worst-ever result, with Armin Laschet, who led the bloc into September’s election, saying Thursday he was ready to step aside.

While the SPD and the Greens are traditional allies who aim to open Germany’s coffers to invest on climate initiatives and infrastructure, finding common ground with the FDP will be a challenge. The free-market liberals campaigned on cutting taxes, reining in debt, and reducing bureaucracy.

FDP Chairman Christian Lindner repeated his vow this week that the party wouldn’t tolerate a leftist shift and would draw a line on raising taxes and loosening Germany’s constitutional debt restrictions.

Still, Scholz has expressed confidence that the parties can bridge their differences. The Social Democratic candidate, who’s served as Merkel’s vice chancellor and finance minister since 2018, has set Christmas as a deadline to get a coalition agreement signed.

The FDP, which caused the collapse of three-way coalition talks under Merkel in 2017, voiced a willingness to compromise after Thursday’s meeting.

“There are issues which will be difficult. But there is a willingness to overcome big hurdles,” said FDP General Secretary Volker Wissing. “We will now enter into deeper discussions.”

Successful exploratory talks would lead to formal coalition negotiations -- a more comprehensive format that involves policy teams, all-night negotiating sessions, and political posturing. An accord would then have to be approved by each party before a Bundestag session is called to swear in Germany’s next chancellor.

