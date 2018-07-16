(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s foreign minister urged the European Union to “readjust” its relationship with the U.S. after President Donald Trump identified the bloc as a “foe,” saying the EU can no longer fully rely on the White House.

“If the American president identifies the European Union as a ‘foe,’ this unfortunately shows once more how wide the Atlantic has become in political terms since Donald Trump has been in office,” Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told the Funke newspaper group in an interview. “We can no longer completely rely on the White House.”

Nations must stand together together “in a self-confident and sovereign Europe,” Maas, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s top diplomat, said in the interview. EU member states mustn’t allow themselves to be divided, “no matter how harsh the verbal attacks and how absurd the tweets may be.”

“In order to preserve our partnership with the U.S., we need to readjust,” Maas said.

