A union representing German train drivers announced new strikes after a previous round last month didn't lead to an agreement.

Labor union GDL has called on its members to stop operating freight trains starting at 6 p.m. local time on Thursday and passenger trains from 10 p.m., according to a press release on Wednesday. The strike is scheduled to last until Friday, 10 p.m.

It’s the second time in less than a month that German rail travelers face massive delays and cancellations. Train operator Deutsche Bahn AG warned at the time of the last strike that millions of passengers would be affected and urged people to avoid or postpone travel if possible.

Deutsche Bahn said in a press release on Wednesday that a strike at this time of the year was “selfish.” The company has offered a wage increase of 11% to prevent strikes over the Christmas season, during which many Germans use public transportation to visit family or go shopping.

Under fire for frequent cancellations and delays, Germany’s rail operator has embarked on a modernization of the nation’s busiest routes by 2030 with more than €80 billion in government funding.

In March, its workers joined a strike along with peers in France and the UK to demand higher pay, causing severe disruption for travelers. Another strike was averted in May after the railway operator and another union reached a settlement in a labor court.

