(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s envoy for transatlantic relations called for a temporary halt to the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas link to Russia to give Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government time to work on resetting relations with the U.S.

Peter Beyer, a member of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, called the nearly completed pipeline a “roadblock” in relations between Berlin and Washington that he said must be removed. The project is subject to U.S. sanctions and a long-running source of friction between the two North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies.

Beyer told Bloomberg News on Thursday that Germany needs to change its position if it wants a fresh start in relations with the U.S. His stance does not reflect the official position of Merkel’s ruling coalition, though other CDU lawmakers have also called for the project to be shelved.

Merkel’s government has rejected U.S. calls for a moratorium on the Gazprom PJSC-led pipeline, arguing that sanctions imposed by the administration of former President Donald Trump compromise national and European sovereignty.

The U.S. says Nord Stream 2 increases Russia’s leverage over Europe’s energy market, and has sanctioned vessels, insurers and certifiers of the project, forcing several international companies to end their participation.

