(Bloomberg) -- German short-term bonds soared as investors trimmed bets on European Central Bank rate hikes after weaker-than-expected economic data in the region fanned fears of a recession.

The yield on two-year German notes fell 25 basis points to 0.42%, on course for its largest daily drop since 2008. A survey of purchasing managers by S&P Global dropped to a 17-month low in July.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.