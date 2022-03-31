(Bloomberg) -- German joblessness fell for an 11th month as companies struggled to meet demand amid shortages of components and labor.

Unemployment in Europe’s biggest economy declined by 18,000 in March, keeping the jobless rate at 5%. Economists had estimated a reduction of 20,000.

“The fallout from the war in Ukraine is currently only reflected in isolated cases in labor-market data,” said Daniel Terzenbach, who’s in charge of regions at the Federal Labor Agency. “However, the dangers that emanate from a further escalation and, for example, halts in fossil-fuel deliveries, are weighing on further economic development.”

While Thursday’s figures suggest the labor market remains in good health, the wider economy is being hit by intensifying logistical constraints and soaring energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. A separate report by the Munich-based Ifo Institute this week showed that while companies still want to hire, they now intend to do so to a lesser degree than in previous months.

That suggests high levels of uncertainty are making businesses more cautious when it comes to personnel planning. Highlighting some of the risks they face, the government on Wednesday activated an emergency plan to manage limited energy supplies, as concerns mount that Russia could shut off natural-gas deliveries.

Such a move could tip Germany into a recession, a government advisory panel warned on Wednesday. Even without a disruption to gas supplies, gross domestic product will probably rise by just 1.8% this year, it said.

While the labor market has largely managed to weather those and other challenges, the number of furloughed workers rose over the winter months and only began to decline again in February, estimates by the Ifo Institute show. Last month, 2.6% of workers were on furlough, it said in a report at the start of March.

