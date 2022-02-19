(Bloomberg) --

Germany’s second-largest union plans to incorporate expectations for higher inflation into its wage demands for this year and the next, adding to cost pressure for companies.

Ver.di, which represents about 2 million employees in the German service industry, expects inflation to stabilize at above 3% and aims to secure wage growth for its members, Chairman Frank Werneke said in an interview with Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

Inflation is fast becoming a political issue in Europe’s largest economy, which is experiencing its fastest price growth in three decades. The German inflation rate was at 5.1% in January, and is predicted to be 3.7% for 2022.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.