(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s biggest service-sector union is demanding 10.5% pay increases amounting to at least 500 euros ($486) a month for public-sector employees to avoid real losses amid record inflation.

“Rapidly rising prices have to be responded to with permanent wage increases, especially for those who do not have such high incomes,” Verdi chairman Frank Werneke said in a statement on Tuesday.

The union is also advocating for an additional 200 euros a month for apprentices, interns and students.

Verdi represents some 5 million public-sector workers in Germany, and has also demanded wage gains for other areas, such as the financial industry and airport staff. Inflation in the country hit a fresh record of 10.9% in September, adding to the European Central Bank’s challenge of taming soaring prices.

