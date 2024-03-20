(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s German workers gave the IG Metall union the most seats in a contested election for the council that represents workers at the EV maker’s factory outside Berlin. The labor group fell short of winning an outright majority.

IG Metall, one of Germany’s largest unions, won 39% of the vote, meaning it will probably get 16 of the available 39 seats on the board, it said late Wednesday. Failing to reach a majority means it will need to partner with another group to push for improved working conditions.

Both the union and Tesla said the result was a victory at the plant, which has attracted protests from environmental activists. Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk visited the factory last week after suspected arson at a nearby electricity tower halted production. While there, he shouted “they can’t stop us” as workers cheered.

The plant’s workers “decided in the majority against the union IG Metall,” a Tesla spokeswoman said in an e-mailed statement, adding that the company will “continue its successful cooperation with the works council.”

Still, the union won the most votes of any of the groups running thanks to a “clear and convincing program for better working conditions at Tesla,” according to an email from IG Metall district manager Dirk Schulze. The union has said the more-than 12,000 workers at the factory face poor conditions and safety hazards, including extreme workloads due to staff shortages and overly ambitious production targets.

IG Metall’s candidates won 3,516 votes, while candidates representing a rival group, called Giga United, won 3,201 votes. Candidates representing a third group, One Team, won 1,106 votes.

