(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s biggest service sector union is demanding that lenders including Deutsche Bank AG and Commerzbank AG step up pay for low-paid employees to help them deal with rampant inflation and surging energy costs.

Verdi wants employers to make two lump sum payments of 1,500 euros ($1,486) each to staff in back-office units where pay is often barely above minimum wage, union official Jan Duscheck, who’s also a member of Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board, said in a post on Twitter Wednesday.

“There are low-paid employees in the banking industry as well,” Duscheck wrote. “For them, the financial situation is getting increasingly tight.”

The demands could add to cost headwinds for the country’s lenders, which have so far benefited from higher lending income as central banks raise interest rates to combat inflation. Commerzbank Chief Executive Officer Manfred Knof said at a conference Tuesday that he’s sticking by his financial targets for 2022 and 2024, not least because ample government help has helped to ensure a benign outlook for credit defaults.

Eurozone inflation hit another all-time high in August as consumer prices jumped 9.1% from a year ago. Soaring energy prices were the biggest driver of the increase.

“Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank have been making surprisingly high profits so far this year,” Verdi said in a brochure published online. “So money can’t be the problem.”

