(Bloomberg) -- German public-sector workers are demanding a pay rise of 10.5% for 12 months — kicking off a new round of negotiations seeking to recoup income lost to the fastest inflation in decades.

The talks cover as many as 2.5 million employees and civil servants of the country’s provinces in areas including the justice system, tax authorities, universities and childcare.

A tight labor market is underpinning the robust demands. With 300,000 vacancies in the country’s public sector, people in many institutions are working beyond their limits, Frank Werneke, head of the Verdi union, said Wednesday in a statement.

Three rounds of talks with employers are scheduled to be held until the first half of December. In April, the labor union agreed a separate deal on pay increases for public-sector staff through a combination of one-time payments and permanent salary hikes — also after seeking 10.5% initially.

“The situation and the demand are the same as in the spring: Inflation is eating up employees’ income,” said Ulrich Silberbach, head of the German Civil Service Federation. “We have to compensate for that now.”

Workers’ pay is a key factor for the European Central Bank as it determines whether interest rates are high enough to bring inflation back to the 2% goal. It currently projects compensation per employee to rise by 4.3% in 2024 and 3.8% in 2025.

“An important marker for us will be the development in wages,” Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot said earlier Wednesday in Marrakech. “If there were to be a material deviation in the behavior of wages from the development that underlies our projections, then of course we would have to respond to that.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.