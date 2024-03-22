(Bloomberg) -- A law partially legalizing cannabis for recreational use in Germany will take effect on April 1 as planned, removing uncertainty for investors and startups in the sector after some lawmakers had threatened to block it.

The country’s upper house of parliament, which represents the country’s 16 federal states, passed the disputed legislation on Friday after a heated debate.

State leaders from the opposition Christian Democrats (CDU) criticized the law put forward by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition on the grounds it ignored health risks from cannabis use, especially for young people.

“This law will cost human lives,” said Reiner Haseloff, CDU premier of the state of Saxony-Anhalt. Michael Kretschmer, CDU state leader of Saxony, said it would lead to “complete chaos.”

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach argued that the law was intended to curb the black market. With an estimated 4.5 million regular users of the drug in Germany, the government has said it will also tackle drug-related crime and ensure safe, high-quality, regulated product.

Calls to postpone the legislation failed to get a majority in the upper house. Germany’s lower house passed the law in February.

Germany has grown into Europe’s largest medical-cannabis market since the government legalized the drug for patients in 2017. Under the new rules, adults will be allowed to possess as much as 25 grams (0.88 ounces) of cannabis for use in public and grow a maximum of three plants for private consumption.

At a later stage, cultivation in nonprofit clubs each limited to 500 members will also be permitted. A second stage of legalization will create regional pilot programs for commercial supply chains.

