(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s energy companies are urging the government to help pass on rising prices to households and businesses, amid risks that Russia will further cut natural gas shipments to the continent.

Utilities want the government to impose a levy on consumers so that companies can be reimbursed for the extra costs associated with replacing missing Russian gas flows, according to Timm Kehler, chairman of natural-gas industry group Zukunft.

“This is all caused by Russia, and gas importers are suffering the consequences,” he said by phone. “A liquidity crunch should be avoided. The additional burden will have to be shared jointly by all consumers.”

European energy companies are facing a squeeze after Russia curbed flows on a key gas link earlier this month, forcing utilities to buy fuel on the spot market at elevated prices. Citigroup Inc. has warned that the German industry must be allowed to pass along higher costs, or risk serious consequences for the broader European market.

The crisis is the latest test for the continent’s energy market, which was facing supply shortages even before Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Since then, tensions have worsened amid a raft of sanctions targeting Moscow and Russia halting supplies to a handful of European countries.

Germany last week triggered the alarm stage of its emergency plan, with an option for legislation that would allow energy companies to pass along the extra costs to traders and end-users. For now though, the government has decided to hold off on price adjustments.

Read: Germany Warns of Lehman-Like Contagion From Russian Gas Cuts

The industry says it needs help -- quickly. Uniper SE, Germany’s biggest buyer of Russian gas, is discussing a possible bailout from the government as it receives 40% less gas than the volume it contracted from Russia. The shortage is costing the company about 30 million euros ($31.3 million) a day, according to estimates from RBC and Citigroup.

“Since Uniper cannot yet pass on these additional costs, this results in significant financial burdens,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tense Situation

Under a proposal backed by the industry, Germany’s market area manager, Trading Hub Europe, would take on surcharges traders have to pay and pass them along to consumers in their energy bills, as an extra levy for everyone.

“The situation on the energy markets is and remains tense,” a spokesman for energy supplier E.On SE said by email. “It is crucial that the government now creates the necessary framework conditions for a possible scenario of a significant reduction in gas import volumes.”

Legislation would need to be clarified to ensure a “more even and calculable distribution” of the of the extra costs associated with procuring replacement gas, according to the company.

The next big test for gas buyers in Europe is a complete halt of flows through the Nord Stream pipeline -- the largest route to Europe -- for about 10 days in July for planned maintenance. Germany’s government is concerned that Russia may decide not to resume flows after the scheduled outage after it curbed supplies on the route earlier this month.

“We expect the government to work hard to trigger the cost pass through,” JP Morgan analyst Vincent Ayral said in a note Thursday. “Yet this is a delicate exercise that can have many impacts on the economy and we do not have visibility on timing.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.