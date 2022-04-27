(Bloomberg) -- German utility Uniper SE said it can keep buying Russian gas by making payments in euros to Gazprombank JSC which it argued wouldn’t violate European sanctions.

Uniper, one of Europe’s biggest buyers of the fuel from Russia, said it’s in talks with supplier Gazprom PJSC, and is in “very close contact” with the German government after Moscow halted supplies to Poland and Bulgaria for failure to comply with new rules calling for payments in rubles.

“We consider the amendment of the payment process complies with the sanctions law and so the payments are possible,” Uniper’s Chief Financial Officer Tiina Tuomela said on a call with analysts.

The stakes have suddenly increased for Germany, which depends on Moscow for about 40% of its supplies, after Russia followed through on its warning that flows to Europe would be cut if the new payment mechanism isn’t accepted. Germany wouldn’t be able to handle a halt in Russian gas supply because unlike its neighbor Poland the economy is still very dependent on it, a spokesman for Uniper said.

President Vladimir Putin has decreed that buyers set up two accounts -- one in a foreign currency and another in rubles -- with Gazprombank, and the Russian bank would convert the payments into the local currency. The European Union said last week the arrangement would be a breach of sanctions on Russia -- though it also left the door open to exemptions.

Russia will stop supplies to other buyers who don’t pay in rubles as payments come due, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

A sudden halt in gas deliveries by Moscow could cost Germany’s economy 220 billion euros ($233 billion), or about 6.5% of annual gross domestic product, according to a joint forecast of the country’s leading economic institutes. The country has already triggered an emergency plan, with a task force meeting daily to monitor consumption and inventories. Energy rationing would be on the cards.

Poland said that it’s fully prepared for a cutoff of all energy supplies from Russia and has been outlining plans to live without the country’s gas even before the war. Warsaw has lined up supplies of liquefied natural gas and plans to start a pipeline from Norway in October.

Germany has also been racing against time to reduce its dependence on Russia. But some of it’s plans will take more time, partly because the stakes are much bigger. The country is buying more liquefied natural gas from major producers such as the U.S. and Qatar, and looking to build more terminals. But those probably won’t be ready for at least another two years.

