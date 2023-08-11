(Bloomberg) -- A German utility said its trading profits surged in the first half, helping to turn fortunes around after it almost had to be bailed out during the energy crisis.

EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttemberg AG’s thermal generation and trading segment reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of about €2 billion ($2.2 billion), according to a Friday statement. That is double the profit from a year earlier and partly due to higher wholesale prices for forward sales of electricity.

Negative effects from the curtailment of Russian gas shipments at subsidiary VNG also no longer applied. The entity was among the worst hit from the energy crisis and recorded over €1 billion in losses. In December, it reached an agreement with the government for partial compensation in the mid three-digit million euro range.

