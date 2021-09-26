1h ago
German Voter Turnout Below 2017 As More Postal Voting Expected
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- In-person voter turnout in Germany’s federal election stood at 36.5% at 2 p.m. on Sunday, trailing the participation rate recorded four years ago. In 2017, 41.4% of eligible voters had cast their vote at the same time.
The lower figure in comparison to 2017 is no surprise “because we expect a markedly higher share of postal voters,” Federal Returning Officer Georg Thiel said in a statement, adding postal voters’ “turnout will be calculated later when determining the final election result.”
Polling stations will remain open until 6 p.m. local time as voters elect a new government with Chancellor Angela Merkel retiring after four terms. Total voter turnout in 2017 was 76.2%.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
8:06
Climate change ‘calling into question the very existence’ of Canada’s property, casualty insurance
-
8:06
Here are tips if you worry about capital gains tax hike
-
6:38
Hudson's Bay steps into booming resale marketplace
-
6:07
Twitter adds Bitcoin tipping, pushes further into NFTs
-
Lululemon to outfit Canadian Olympic, Paralympic athletes through 2028 Games
-
6:22
Toronto broker laughs at Liberals' plan to improve housing affordability