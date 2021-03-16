(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s financial markets regulator filed an insolvency application for Greensill Bank, likely triggering compensation for many of the lender’s depositors.

BaFin, as the watchdog is known, made the filing on Monday but the court in the German city of Bremen hasn’t yet made a decision, according to a spokeswoman for the court. The regulator said on Monday a decision on the case was “imminent” after Bloomberg reported last week that BaFin was nearing a decision.

BaFin froze payments in and out of Greensill Bank earlier this month after a probe by the regulator found irregularities in how the lender booked assets tied to a key client of Greensill Capital, British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta. The regulator had been increasing scrutiny of the bank since the middle of last year, but the rapid unraveling of financier Lex Greensill’s empire could still hit depositors who were lured by some of the highest interest rates for savers in Germany.

Bremen-based Greensill Bank has about 3 billion euros ($3.6 billion) of insured deposits and an additional 500 million euros which aren’t covered, Bloomberg has reported. The latter include funds placed in the bank by German municipalities, which stand to be wiped out.

