(Bloomberg) -- German banks should set aside some of their bumper earnings to improve their technology and build a buffer for souring loans, rather than just boosting payouts, said the country’s top financial regulator.

“Shareholders alone shouldn’t benefit from the profits,” said Mark Branson, president of the watchdog known as BaFin. “They should also be used as reserves for difficult years. Risk provisions can’t come in short. The firms also have to invest more than ever in their operational security and stability. They have the money at the moment.”

Many German lenders benefited last year as the European Central Bank’s tighter monetary policy boosted interest income while the industry was slower to raise rates for depositors. Yet BaFin and other regulators have warned that higher borrowing costs may increase loan defaults and that banks also face risks such as cyber attacks.

As part of those efforts to shore up the industry, BaFin will intensify its scrutiny of how banks outsource services to reduce costs, Branson told reporters in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

“In Germany there are a few areas where a small circle of specialized IT services firms serves a large part of the banking industry. It’s similar in insurance,” he said. “If there are disruptions at one of these multi-mandate service companies, nervousness immediately breaks out in the system. Several firms suddenly and simultaneously can’t access their services.”

BaFin will examine which companies work with which German financial institutions, Branson said. The regulator has had a close watch on some critical services firms for several years, he added.

Financial firms also need a “Plan B” for safeguarding processes if they lose access to a service provider, Branson said. Data compiled by BaFin suggests that banks and insurers consider about half or their reported outsourced processes to be difficult or impossible to reintegrate, he said.

