(Bloomberg) -- Weather forecaster Deutscher Wetterdienst extended a heat warning to most of Germany on Monday, as extremely hot temperatures continue to blanket the country after a stormy end of the weekend.

A “heat stress” warning is usually declared when perceived temperatures exceed a threshold of around 32C (89.6F) in the early afternoon, and when there is only limited cooling at night. Overnight rain and storms over the weekend have increased humidity, contributing to the scorching heat.

Europe is bracing for another summer of extreme weather and parched conditions as changes in the climate become increasingly intense. Heat waves were already declared across parts of the UK last week. Last summer, record temperatures on the continent damaged infrastructure, sparked fires and challenged its energy networks.

The unusual heat in Germany also means that Frankfurt will be warmer than Madrid on Tuesday, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc. That has the potential to generate swings in energy prices as cooling needs rise.

The mercury is expected to reach 34-35C on the upper and high Rhine on Monday, with similar temperatures extending to larger areas in the south, east and central Germany on Tuesday and Wednesday, the national forecaster said in a press release on Sunday. Humidity levels will also increase, pushing the perceived temperatures to 37C at times, which could lead to an extension of the heat warning, it said.

