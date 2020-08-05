(Bloomberg) -- The spread of wolves in Germany is spiraling out of control and having a “devastating” impact on livestock farmers, according to the industry’s lobby group.

Almost 2,900 animals, most of them sheep and goats, were injured or killed in wolf attacks in 2019, the DBV farmers’ association said Wednesday, citing figures from a government body that researches wolves. While environmental groups welcome the increase in the animal’s numbers in the wild, the DBV called for urgent action to address the issue.

“The tactic of trivializing and minimizing the massive damage is irresponsible,” Bernhard Kruesken, the DBV’s general secretary, said in a statement. “We must now finally get down to the serious regulation of wolf populations.”

Wolves disappeared from Germany about 150 years ago before the animals were sighted again around the turn of the century. Their population has since grown to 109 packs, with an additional 29 couples and 11 single wolves, according to DBBW data.

“Most wolf attacks on farm animals occur where wolves have just established themselves in new territories and the sheep and goat farmers have not yet adjusted to their presence,” according to the DBBW. “Usually the damage in these areas decreases after one or two years” when animal owners have learned to deal with their presence.

Germany’s lower house of parliament approved legislation in December that eased rules on killing wolves, allowing farmers to shoot them if they cause “serious damage” to livestock.

