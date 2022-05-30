(Bloomberg) -- German workers are seeing their incomes eroded by surging consumer prices. Negotiated real wages, which are adjusted for inflation, fell by 1.8% in the first quarter, data showed Monday. While the 4% nominal increase from a year ago was the fastest since before the pandemic, inflation was quicker still -- reaching 5.8% in the three months through March. Talks over wages aren’t over yet, however, with workers in the iron and steel industry pushing for an 8.2% increase to offset the rising cost of living.

