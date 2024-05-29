German Workers Got a Record Pay Increase at the Start of the Year

(Bloomberg) -- German workers received a record pay increase in the first quarter — when taking inflation into account.

The 3.8% advance in real wages from the same period a year earlier was the largest since the time series began in 2008, the country’s statistics office said Wednesday. That supports economists’ assumptions that consumers will be a driving force behind a modest economic recovery this year.

At the same time, the jump has drawn attention for contributing to an uptick in a euro-zone wide indicator of wages, which European Central Bank officials are monitoring to determine inflation pressures in the bloc.

Concerns have been tempered by the fact that the increase was driven by one-off payments, and because workers are still catching up to losses incurred when consumer prices rose faster than their salaries.

People at the bottom of the income distribution saw the biggest advance in the first three months of the year while top earners lagged behind, Destatis said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.