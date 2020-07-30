(Bloomberg) --

German companies are slowly starting to ask their staff to return to work full-time after reducing their hours at the height of the country’s pandemic restrictions.

In July, 42% of businesses surveyed by the Ifo Institute were still making use of state subsidies to help compensate workers’ income losses, according to a report released on Thursday.

In June, the share of companies with furloughed staff stood at 46%, down from 53% in the previous month.

“The decline in short-time work will only proceed very slowly,” Ifo labor market expert Sebastian Link said.

The survey showed significant differences across sectors, with more than 80% of companies in basic metals manufacturing still asking employees to work fewer hours. The share was 78% among clothing manufacturers, and well over 80% among travel agencies and hotels.

