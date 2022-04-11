37m ago
German Yields Climb to Highest Since 2015 Amid Hawkish ECB Bets
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- German bond yields surged to the highest in almost seven years, marking a sharp turnaround from negative levels last month.
The rate on 10-year German bonds surged 11 basis points to 0.82%, the highest since September 2015. The securities have been at the forefront of a global bond selloff driven by surging inflation, with even the traditionally dovish European Central Bank contemplating rate hikes.
Money markets are pricing two-quarter point ECB rate hikes by October, and they are two basis points away from wagering on a third such increase by December.
