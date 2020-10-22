1h ago
Germans Are Hoarding Toilet Paper and Yeast Again
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Germans’ demand for toilet paper is once again on the rise as coronavirus cases reached new records: sales were 90% higher last week than pre-pandemic averages, according to data from the Federal Statistical Office. The figures suggest that hoarding behavior is returning as consumers fear supply shortages and contact restrictions. Sales of soap, flour and yeast were also up by a significant amount.
