(Bloomberg) -- An overwhelming majority of Germans back the government’s decisions to massively increase military spending and supply Ukraine with weapons to fend off Russia’s invasion, according to a new opinion poll.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced Sunday that Germany will establish a 100 billion-euro ($111 billion) fund for defense outlays and pledged to lift military spending to a NATO goal of at least 2% of gross domestic product starting this year. The government also reversed a long-held policy of not sending weapons to conflict zones and agreed to provide Ukraine with equipment including anti-tank systems and surface-to-air missiles.

While a majority of Germans previously opposed the weapons deliveries, following Russia’s invasion more than three quarters, or 78%, now support it, according to the Feb. 28 Forsa poll of 1,002 people published Wednesday. The same percentage backs the boost in military spending.

Support for Scholz’s Social Democrats has also strengthened. Before Russia’s attack, the party was seven points behind the main opposition conservatives on 22% but that gap has since narrowed to one point, with the SPD on 25% and the CDU/CSU on 26%, down from 29%.

“After threatening events, voters usually flock to the political actors and parties who embody state power,” Forsa head Manfred Guellner said by email. “And after the Russian troops invaded Ukraine, this trend can be observed again.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.