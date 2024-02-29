(Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said he won’t agree to any Group-of-20 communique that omits mention of the war in Ukraine.

“Approval of the communique depends on the geopolitical situation being reflected and that we state that we’re talking about this and it’s not business as usual,” he told reporters Thursday in Sao Paulo. “We can’t escape the fact that war is being waged against Ukraine.”

A draft version of the communique seen by Bloomberg referred to “conflicts in many regions of the world” among the challenges, without naming them, as well as “geoeconomic tensions.” The text of the draft isn’t final and might still change.

“There is reason to be confident that there can be a communique,” Lindner said. “There’s a draft that has been prepared in which the geopolitical issues have been discussed.”

