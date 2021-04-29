(Bloomberg) -- Germany administered a record of about 1.1 million Covid-19 shots Wednesday, further accelerating efforts to control the pandemic in Europe’s biggest economy.

General practitioners administered a total of 730,000 doses, while vaccine centers gave out another 360,000 shots, Health Minister Jens Spahn said at a news conference in Berlin.

“That shows how much speed we’ve gained,” Spahn said. “It’s not enough yet to gain herd immunity in the population, but every shot offers protection.”

Germany is helping lead the charge in Europe’s quickening Covid vaccination campaign, with 25.9% of its residents now having received a single dose. That’s as new infections in the country’s third wave of the pandemic appearing to finally be slowing down.

Spahn also said that while all German adults will be eligible for a Covid shot starting in June, there probably won’t be enough supplies to actually administer doses to everybody until later in the summer.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.