(Bloomberg) -- Germany will impose the toughest restrictions since a national lockdown in the spring.

The deal to impose a one-month partial shutdown was agreed by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government after talks with leaders of the country’s 16 states, according to a person familiar with the situation. The details will be released later Wednesday when Merkel addresses the press.

Merkel’s proposal called for closing bars, restaurants and leisure facilities to stem surging coronavirus infections. She also urged citizens to keep social contacts to an absolute minimum and avoid all non-essential travel.

The chancellor had vowed to avoid a repeat of the strict curbs that hammered Europe’s largest economy in the second quarter.

