(Bloomberg) -- Germany agreed to deliver seven rapid-fire artillery systems to Ukraine to shore up the country’s efforts to fend off Russian forces as relations between the two countries thaw following a diplomatic spat.

The government will send the PzH 2000 and train Ukrainian soldiers on the self-propelled, armored howitzer, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said Friday during a visit to Slovakia.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is slated to travel to Kyiv after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy cleared up “irritations“ with Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Germany’s head of state, over an aborted visit, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Twitter. Baerbock’s trip is an “important result“ of a telephone talk between the two on Thursday, he added.

After resisting the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine, Scholz’s administration is stepping up efforts to supply Kyiv. It authorized the transfer of 50 Gepard anti-aircraft tanks last week, but the plans have been held back by a lack of available ammunition.

The PzH 2000 systems, which can fire nine rounds a minute at targets 30 kilometers (19 miles) away, will come from German military stocks. The Bundeswehr is servicing some of its fleet to make the systems ready for operation.

