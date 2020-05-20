(Bloomberg) --

Germany’s government may introduce tougher standards for the domestic meat industry after coronavirus hot spots at slaughterhouses prompted reports of inadequate working and hygiene standards.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet is discussing the measures this Wednesday, after Labor Minister Hubertus Heil called for a “clean-up” of conditions he said pose “dangerous health risks.” Among the shortcomings that need to be addressed are overcrowded and overpriced living quarters for workers, violations of coronavirus regulations and of minimum-wage legislation, Heil said earlier this week in a statement from his Social Democratic party, or SPD.

The meat industry denies that there’s a systemic problem, saying that isolated issues have been blown out of proportion. However, in a five-point proposal this week, it signaled a willingness to discuss stricter working conditions and changes to the practice of subcontracting workers. Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, the senior member of her coalition, had reportedly balked at some of the SPD’s proposals.

Merkel has been widely praised for her handling of the pandemic, and the virus appears to be under control as restrictions on daily life are gradually lifted. The spread of cases has slowed considerably in recent weeks, while the infection rate has also dropped.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.