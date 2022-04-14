(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s economy ministry wants to end subsidies for plug-in hybrid cars earlier than planned at the end of this year and cut a cash bonus for electric vehicles by a third from 2023, according to a person familiar with the plans.

The move is part of attempts to gear subsidies more toward climate protection and the legislation is currently being discussed by the relevant government ministries, according to the person, who asked not to be identified discussing confidential information. The plan was first reported late Wednesday by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

Under the ministry’s proposals, the subsidy for electric cars will drop to 4,000 euros ($4,366) next year, from 6,000 euros now, and fall to 3,000 euros for 2024 and 2025, the person said.

The ruling coalition had agreed in its blueprint for government to only provide support from next year for hybrid cars considered to have “a positive climate impact” and halt them completely by the end of 2025.

“We want to sharpen the focus of our support for e-cars and focus more on climate protection,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a member of the Greens party, was quoted as saying by the Funke media group. “In our opinion, plug-in hybrids are marketable and no longer need public funding.”

