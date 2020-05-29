(Bloomberg) -- Germany reached a deal with the European Commission on Deutsche Lufthansa AG’s landing slots at hub airports, according to a government official, potentially clearing the way for the carrier’s approval of Berlin’s nine billion-euro ($9.9 billion) bailout offer.

After days of talks, the European Commission and the German government agreed that Lufthansa will reduce the number of aircraft it kept at Frankfurt and Munich airports and allow rival carriers to take up flight slots, the person said. German newspaper Handelsblatt reported earlier that Lufthansa would give up 8 planes and 24 slots in Frankfurt and Munich as part of the deal.

A spokeswoman for Lufthansa and a German Economy Ministry spokesperson declined to comment.

The agreement between Berlin and Brussels will still need to be approved by Lufthansa’s supervisory board. The board said May 27 that it was concerned about the weakening of its hubs at Frankfurt and Munich airports after the EU asked it to cede airport slots to rivals. That effectively shut down progress on a bailout package the company agreed on with Berlin earlier this week.

