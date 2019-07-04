(Bloomberg) -- Germany, France and Poland are pushing plans to facilitate big mergers in the European Union, after an intended tie-up earlier this year was shot down between Siemens AG and Alstom SA to create a European champion to compete with China.

The European Commission should introduce "more flexibility" and "take into account competition at a global level" when it analyzes mergers, according to a joint paper from the three governments published on Thursday.

Their concern is that EU rules aiming to maintain competition between firms conflict with the need of European companies to grow globally and to compete with Chinese companies that may receive state aid to drive their expansion.

Paris has been seeking to curb the authority of the European Commission as an independent arbitrator and to give leaders in the EU Council more powers to intervene. The joint paper falls short of suggesting a veto power for the council but says it should become more involved in merger policy.

