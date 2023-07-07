(Bloomberg) -- Madrid is poised for its hottest ever day, with the temperature expected to reach a record 43.4C (110F) on July 11, according to the Global Forecast System.

That would surpass the current record of 42.7C set on Aug. 14, 2021, according to data from Spain’s state weather forecaster Agencia Estatal de Meteorología. AEMET has tweeted that 44C could be reached in southern parts of the country, with night-time temperatures staying above 25C.

Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather across Europe, with a historic drought last summer shriveling waterways and disrupting the shipment of key commodities. Scientists found that the record heat that swathed the western Mediterranean in April was spurred by man-made global warming. That month was also Spain’s driest ever, according to AEMET.

The average worldwide temperature set a new record on both Monday and Tuesday, according to data from the National Centers for Environmental Prediction. The new highs illustrate the extremity of 2023’s summer in the northern hemisphere, which is putting millions of people around the world at risk.

China is experiencing a scorching new heat wave less than two weeks after temperatures broke records in Beijing. Extreme heat in India last month has been linked to deaths in some of its poorest regions. Last week saw a dangerous heat dome cover Texas and northern Mexico, while the UK baked in its hottest June on record.

The sweltering heat forecast for Germany this weekend is set to intensify, according to forecaster Maxar Technologies Inc.

Frankfurt will be 6.6C hotter than the seasonal average on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 35.5C, Maxar said Friday. That’s up 1C from yesterday’s forecast.

That heat poses challenges for German transport networks as water levels in the Rhine River are set to fall to critically low levels in the coming weeks.

