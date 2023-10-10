(Bloomberg) -- Germany will look to boost Ukraine’s air-defense capabilities this winter by delivering a promised package of equipment worth around €1 billion ($1.1 billion), including an additional Patriot system to help protect critical infrastructure.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government will also supply two more promised IRIS-T air-defense systems this month together with guided missiles, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday in an emailed statement. The package includes an additional 10 Leopard A1 battle tanks, three more Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and supplies of 155mm ammunition over the coming weeks.

“With this new ‘winter package’ we are further increasing the operational readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said ahead of a meeting with NATO counterparts Wednesday in Brussels.

Germany has been Ukraine’s most generous supporter in Europe, providing billions of euros in financial and humanitarian aid and sending a wide range of military gear including armored infantry fighting vehicles, Leopard battle tanks and self-propelled howitzers.

