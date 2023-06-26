(Bloomberg) -- Germany has approved only about 6% of the new high-voltage power lines needed to achieve a fully green power system, highlighting the uphill battle the country faces to reach grid expansion goals, energy regulator Bundesnetzagentur said.

Europe’s largest economy wants to reach 100% carbon neutral electricity production by 2035, for which it needs to expand its transmission network by 14,000 kilometers (8,699.2 miles) according to current government plans. However, sluggish approval procedures, staff shortages in permitting authorities and local opposition have stalled progress in the past.

The central agency — which is in charge of only half of the total expansion — said in a statement that it expects permits for about 440 kilometers of high-voltage lines will have been fully completed by the end of this month. It aims to accelerate the processes and approve 4,400 kilometers by the end of 2025.

Earlier this year, the country’s four grid operators published long-term calculations which saw an even higher demand for grid expansion as power demand doubles. In a second draft of the grid development plan, they said up to 25,300 kilometers of on- and offshore connections are needed to reach carbon neutrality by 2045 — more than half of the length of the equator. They revised the costs up to €168.4 billion ($183 billion).

