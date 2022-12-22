(Bloomberg) -- German authorities detained a member of its foreign intelligence service for suspected treason after the suspect allegedly relayed a “state secret” to Russia, the federal prosecutor said in a statement Thursday.

Identified as Carsten L., the suspect “passed on classified information that was gathered on the job to a Russian intelligence service,” the authority said, adding that the home and workplace of the suspect and of one other person were searched.

The man was arrested on Wednesday and presented Thursday to an investigating judge, who ordered him held in pre-trial detention, authorities said.

The German intelligence service BND “immediately initiated extensive internal investigations” after it became aware of a possible traitor within its ranks, Bruno Kahl, the agency’s president, said in an emailed statement.

Russia is “unscrupulous and willing to use violence,” he said, adding that the agency would have no further comment on the case for now.

Political relations between the two nations have soured since Russia attacked Ukraine in February. Germany has repeatedly condemned Russian aggression and delivered defense equipment to Kyiv.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock recently spoke out against any move toward a cease-fire deal on terms set by Russia to end the war in Ukraine. “No one but Putin started this war — and if Putin wants it, then the war will be over tomorrow,” Baerbock told Bild am Sonntag newspaper.

