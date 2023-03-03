(Bloomberg) -- Germany has asked Switzerland if it can buy back some of the nation’s decommissioned Leopard 2 battle tanks as part of an effort to replace depleted stocks among NATO allies.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Economy Minister Robert Habeck made the request in a Feb. 23 letter to Swiss Defense Minister Viola Amherd, a German defense ministry spokesman said Friday, confirming a report in Swiss newspaper Blick. The tanks would not be given to Ukraine, the spokesman said, adding that the exact number was still under discussion.

According to Blick, Germany asked Switzerland to sell 96 of the Leopard 2s back to German defense contractor Rheinmetall AG. A spokesman for the Swiss defense ministry told Blick that the army could in principle dispense with a limited number of its stocks. The Swiss parliament would have to approve any transaction.

As part of a NATO-wide effort, Germany has pledged to donate 18 Leopard 2s to Ukraine to help the country defend against Russian forces. Due to years of limited defense spending, many European governments are unable to rapidly acquire new tanks to replace those donated to Ukraine.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.