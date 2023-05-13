(Bloomberg) -- Germany averted a nationwide train strike after state-owned Deutsche Bahn took the EVG union to labor court in a bid to resolve wage talks that have been dragging on for almost three months.

“Deutsche Bahn’s trip to the labor court has paid off for everyone,” said DB Chief Human Resources Officer Martin Seiler. “In the interests of the rail transport companies, their customers and the industry, we did everything we could to still avert this strike, with success. Of course, such a compromise always involves both sides.”

“This is by no means the end of the wage dispute,” EVG said in a statement. The parties agreed to continue negotiations, with the aim of reaching a conclusion on matters including minimum wage soon, DB said.

Some travel restrictions will remain on long-distance and local routes over the next few days as Deutsche Bahn faces the challenge of rescheduling around 50,000 journeys and getting trains and workers in the right place.

Industrial action has gained momentum in Germany and across other European countries amid stubbornly high inflation and surging living costs. Much of the UK’s rail network was brought to a standstill on Friday as workers staged a 48-hour protest over pay.

Deutsche Bahn’s Seiler earlier described EVG’s third walkout during the collective bargaining talks as “insane” in a recent statement and urged the union to enter constructive talks. The action would’ve been the the EVG’s longest strike so far, running from 10 p.m. local time on Sunday until midnight on Tuesday.

EVG called on workers to walk off the job at the end of March and in late April after rejecting an 11% wage increase offer from Deutsche Bahn. The union, which represents about 180,000 employees at Deutsche Bahn and another 50,000 at related companies, is pushing for a 12% hike.

