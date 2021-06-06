Jun 6, 2021
Germany Backs EU’s New Anti-Carbon Proposals, Reuters Reports
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) --
Germany is backing a package of climate measures the European Union will propose on July 14, including reforms of the carbon market and a border levy to impose CO2 costs on imported goods, Reuters reported, citing a government document.
In a paper detailing its position on the package, Germany backed the plan to impose CO2 prices on transport and heating in buildings through a system separate from the EU’s existing carbon market. The plan is facing pushback from some EU governments and lawmakers, who fear it could hike household fuel bills, Reuters said.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.