Germany is backing a package of climate measures the European Union will propose on July 14, including reforms of the carbon market and a border levy to impose CO2 costs on imported goods, Reuters reported, citing a government document.

In a paper detailing its position on the package, Germany backed the plan to impose CO2 prices on transport and heating in buildings through a system separate from the EU’s existing carbon market. The plan is facing pushback from some EU governments and lawmakers, who fear it could hike household fuel bills, Reuters said.

