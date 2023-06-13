(Bloomberg) -- German prosecutors have barred a Chinese solar industry executive from leaving the country over criminal allegations after the person was detained briefly on Monday.

The temporary arrest was made in connection with a probe into alleged crimes committed between 2015 to 2017, according to the prosecutors’ office in Augsburg, Germany. The Chinese citizen involved was a sales executive at a solar module manufacturer during the two-year period, the prosecutors said. It is unclear whether the man still holds the same position at the same firm.

The Chinese individual was released on bail on Monday but is not allowed to leave Germany, his lawyer said. She declined to comment on the allegations.

The European Union imposed minimum import prices requirements on China-made solar products in 2013 as part of its effort to avoid subsidized cheap Chinese panels flooding its market. While the measures expired in September 2018, they were still effective for a few years.

The probe into the Chinese executive may cause further tensions between Berlin and Beijing. The government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz is stepping up efforts to reduce German industry’s dependence on China, while foreign minister Annalena Baerbock had a testy exchange with her Chinese counterpart over Taiwan during a recent trip to Beijing.

Chinese media outlets reported on Monday that at least one Chinese solar executive, on the way to attend an industry conference in Munich, was held by German authorities at the airport in the city shortly after landing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said he’s aware of the reports during a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

“The Chinese Embassy in Germany and our Consulate General in Munich immediately contacted the German side for information and asking the German side to protect the Chinese company and individual’s lawful rights and interests,” Wang said, adding the Chinese government will provide counselor assistance to the person.

The China Photovoltaic Industry Association said in a statement Tuesday that only one employee from a Chinese solar company “assisted” German police with a probe in Munich, without identifying the person and the entity involved nor the reason of the investigation. The association said it firmly safeguards rights of solar companies, while reminding Chinese firms to abide by foreign laws and regulations.

--With assistance from Colum Murphy, Luz Ding and William Mathis.

