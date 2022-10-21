(Bloomberg) -- Germany is deploying about 3 gigawatts of coal-fired generation to ensure there are enough electricity supplies to make it through the winter amid curtailed natural gas supplies from Russia.

Utility Steag GmbH will add four hard-coal plants with a capacity of 2.5 gigawatts to the market within the next few weeks, while Uniper SE will prolong operations at its 345-megawatt Scholven-C hard-coal-fired power plant, the companies said on Friday.

The plants will be brought out of reserve or extend operations as part of the German government’s plan to boots coal-fired power generation to try to save gas. Even with storage almost full, Germany needs to secure more imports of gas to get through the winter without shortages, according to the country’s grid operator.

Germany Reaches 95% Gas Storage Target Ahead of Schedule

Uniper already brought back its 875-megawatt Heyden-4 coal power plant in August, making a total of about 4 gigawatts of hard coal added to the system. Germany plans to reopen 6.9 gigawatts of coal and 1.9 gigawatts of lignite capacity to boost supplies, in a move that will slow down country’s targets of a gradual exit from the fuel until 2038. The government passed a regulation last month to enables the return of coal powered generators into the market until at latest March 31, 2024.

German month-ahead power dropped 6.4% on Friday, driven by the prospects on increasing power production and following lower natural gas prices. However, power contracts are still more than three times above the five-years average.

Steag’s first plant to return from the grid reserve will be Bexbach on 28. October, followed by Weiher on 31 October. Steag’s two coal plants Bergkamen and Völklingen-Fenne which were planned to be shut down at the end of this month will now remain online.

Uniper’s Scholven C plant was supposed to end commercial operations in October but will continue supplying through this winter, the company said.

