(Bloomberg) -- German lawmakers approved the purchase of six IRIS-T SLM air-defense systems for a total estimated cost of about €950 million ($1 billion) and gave the initial green light to buy the Israeli-made Arrow 3 air-defense system for as much as €4 billion.

The procurements, which will be financed from a special €100 billion fund established last year to help modernize the military, were approved by the lower house of parliament’s budget committee at a meeting Wednesday in Berlin, according to participants of the closed-door meeting.

Germany has also supplied Ukraine with two of the advanced IRIS-T systems to help defend against Russian attacks. The system is manufactured by contractors including Germany’s Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG.

The first IRIS-T system should be delivered in 2024 and the second in 2025. Another three units are planned to be supplied in 2026 and the final one in 2027.

