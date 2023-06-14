You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
Jun 14, 2023
Germany Boosts Defense With Domestic, Israeli Weapons Systems
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- German lawmakers approved the purchase of six IRIS-T SLM air-defense systems for a total estimated cost of about €950 million ($1 billion) and gave the initial green light to buy the Israeli-made Arrow 3 air-defense system for as much as €4 billion.
The procurements, which will be financed from a special €100 billion fund established last year to help modernize the military, were approved by the lower house of parliament’s budget committee at a meeting Wednesday in Berlin, according to participants of the closed-door meeting.
Read More: Germany to Spend Up to $5 Billion on Air-Defense Systems
Germany has also supplied Ukraine with two of the advanced IRIS-T systems to help defend against Russian attacks. The system is manufactured by contractors including Germany’s Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG.
The first IRIS-T system should be delivered in 2024 and the second in 2025. Another three units are planned to be supplied in 2026 and the final one in 2027.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
5:14
Are GICs a good investment with interest rates so high?
-
6:38
Luxury Banff resort bought by Ontario pension for US$128M
-
5:59
Businesses that adopt artificial intelligence quickly will see the benefits: Expert
-
8:03
Toronto condo developer's take on housing demand in the GTA
-
3:57
Most sought-after Toronto real estate neighbourhoods
-
4:03
Apple downgrade pushes bullish analyst ratings to 2-year low