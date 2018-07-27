(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s state investment bank is purchasing a stake in one of the country’s largest electric grid operators to block a Chinese company from buying the holding, citing national security concerns for stepping in.

State-owned KfW will acquire a 20 percent holding in 50Hertz Transmission GmbH valued at about 770 million euros ($895 million) from Belgium’s Elia System Operator SA/NV. State Grid Corporation of China was previously in talks to buy a 20 percent stake before Elia, which will own the remaining 80 percent of 50Hertz, agreed to acquire it from an Australian investor.

“On national security grounds, the Federal Government has a major interest in protecting critical energy infrastructure,” the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Friday, without mentioning China directly. “The citizens and the business community expect a reliable energy supply.”

German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government is at the forefront of moves to bring in European Union-wide screening of outside investments after being the target of Chinese acquisitions in recent years. Along with the 50Hertz interest, other notable Chinese business forays in Germany have been the 2016 purchase of robot maker Kuka AG by Midea Group Co. and a halted takeover by U.S. authorities of semiconductor-equipment maker Aixtron SE.

50Hertz’s transmission grid supplies around 18 million people with electricity. KfW said it plans to only take the holding temporarily. Attracted by steady cash flows and technical know-how, Chinese electricity companies have been snapping up grid operators around the world in recent years.

Tightening Rules

The German government last year tightened rules for foreign investors after high profile acquisitions of domestic companies by Chinese corporations prompted public backlash. On Wednesday, the Economy Ministry said it would look at further tightening those rules -- one day after Merkel’s top counterintelligence official told reporters that Chinese acquisitions of high-tech companies in Germany represent a potential national-security threat.

In what would be the first outright ban by Merkel on a Chinese acquisition of a German company, the government is planning to veto the sale of Leifeld Metal Spinning to Chinese investors, WirtschaftsWoche magazine reported on Thursday, citing unidentified government sources. Leifeld specializes in high-strength materials for aviation, space and nuclear technology.

Boris Schucht, 50Hertz chief executive officer, said the government’s move shows how crucial the grid operator is to Germany’s infrastructure.

“In the future, with a new ownership structure as part of a strong Elia Group, we want to continue our journey toward a successful energy transformation in Germany and Europe,” Schucht said in a statement.

